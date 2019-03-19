Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 24 points in Monday's loss
Durant recorded 24 points (9-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, and three assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 111-105 loss to the Spurs.
Durant returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with a bruised ankle. While he finished with as many turnovers as assists and couldn't buy a bucket from beyond the arc, it was a decent showing nonetheless thanks to his scoring efficiency.
