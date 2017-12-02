Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 25 points Friday
Durant scored 25 points (10-14 FG, 0-3 3PT, 5-5 FT) to go along with two rebounds and seven assists over 30 minutes in Friday's 133-112 win over Orlando.
Playing through an ankle injury, Durant persevered for 25 points against Orlando on Friday. Missing four out of the last seven games, the forward is still a top performer at less than 100 percent. Golden State has managed Durant's injury with periodic rest since he sprained his ankle against Philadelphia on November 18. Despite his lingering injury, he has maintained his near spotless scoring trend, dipping below 20 points only once this season. With Friday's performance in the books, Durant is still a premier scorer even while his ankle is on the mend.
