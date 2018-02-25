Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 28 points in win over Thunder
Durant scored 28 points (10-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during Saturday's 112-80 win over the Thunder.
Durant got off to a bit of a slow start, but he caught fire in the second and third quarters to help his club run away with the contest. He was particularly effective from downtown and has now connected on 12 treys over his last three games, in which he's also averaging 34 points on 55 percent shooting from the floor.
