Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 30 points in loss

Durant provided 30 points (10-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 loss to the Jazz.

Durant posted 30-plus points for the third time in the last four games. While his scoring average has gone down in December since Stephen Curry returned to the lineup, the 30-year-old forward remains an elite option across all fantasy formats.