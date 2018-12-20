Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 30 points in loss
Durant provided 30 points (10-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 loss to the Jazz.
Durant posted 30-plus points for the third time in the last four games. While his scoring average has gone down in December since Stephen Curry returned to the lineup, the 30-year-old forward remains an elite option across all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Puts up 33 points in narrow win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Sole bright spot in upset loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid as complementary option•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Struggles with shot in win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Just misses triple-double•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...