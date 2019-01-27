Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 33 points in Saturday's win

Durant produced 33 points (10-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 12-13 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 39 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 win over the Celtics.

Durant dropped 30-plus points for the 17th time through 49 appearances this season. He has posted 10 blocks across the last four tilts, and he's maintaining a career high in assists per game.