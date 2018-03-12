Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 39 points in 39 minutes
Durant scored 39 points (11-32 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 12-12 FT), grabbed 12 rebounds, dished four assists and collected three blocks across 39 minutes Sunday in Golden State's loss to Minnesota.
Durant dropped 39 points Sunday but he needed a season-high 32 shots to get there. The star forward has scored 37 or more points in each game since Steph Curry (ankle) was hobbled on March 8. Durant is one of the most talented scorers this league has seen, that much is widely acknowledged. What has set him apart in the 2017-18 season is his ability to play the role of rim-protector. He has the fourth most blocks across the league and claims one of the top block percentages as well.
