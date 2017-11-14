Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores game-high 21 in Monday's win
Durant scored 21 points (9-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight assists and seven rebounds in 30 minutes during Monday's 110-100 win over the Magic.
With Steph Curry (thigh) sidelined, Durant took on more distribution duties for the Warriors, although he wasn't the only one -- five different Golden State players had five or more assists on the night. Durant has now scored 20 or more points in 12 of 13 games this season, giving him a sky-high floor for DFS purposes even if his ceiling isn't quite what it was with the Thunder.
More News
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.