Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores game-high 21 in Monday's win

Durant scored 21 points (9-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight assists and seven rebounds in 30 minutes during Monday's 110-100 win over the Magic.

With Steph Curry (thigh) sidelined, Durant took on more distribution duties for the Warriors, although he wasn't the only one -- five different Golden State players had five or more assists on the night. Durant has now scored 20 or more points in 12 of 13 games this season, giving him a sky-high floor for DFS purposes even if his ceiling isn't quite what it was with the Thunder.