Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores game-high 32 points
Durant scored 32 points (12-20 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go with six rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 win against Washington.
In his last five games, Durant is averaging 31.2 points and 6.0 rebounds. During this span, the forward has also shot 56.5 percent from the floor on 18.4 shots per game. In addition, he has shot 51.5 percent from three-point range on 6.6 shots during this stretch. Overall, Durant is taking off to another level on offense as the season enters its last full month.
