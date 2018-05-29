Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores game-high 34 points in Game Seven victory

Durand had 34 points (11-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal in 44 minutes during Monday's 101-92 victory over the Rockets.

Durant was a difference maker, particularly down the stretch, in Monday's come from behind victory against a plucky Rockets team. Durant hit a number of clutch shots against good defense and along with Steph Curry, was able to mastermind the comeback and help the team advance to their fourth consecutive NBA Finals. The Warriors are going to be heavily favored in the matchup against the Cavaliers and Durant should be able to have himself some big games against a team that offers less resistance on the defensive end.