Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores game-high 34 points in Game Seven victory
Durand had 34 points (11-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal in 44 minutes during Monday's 101-92 victory over the Rockets.
Durant was a difference maker, particularly down the stretch, in Monday's come from behind victory against a plucky Rockets team. Durant hit a number of clutch shots against good defense and along with Steph Curry, was able to mastermind the comeback and help the team advance to their fourth consecutive NBA Finals. The Warriors are going to be heavily favored in the matchup against the Cavaliers and Durant should be able to have himself some big games against a team that offers less resistance on the defensive end.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high scoring total in Game 5 loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles in Game 4 defeat•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Stellar complementary effort in Game 3 win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads all scorers in Game 2 loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads Warriors to crucial Game One victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid all-around line in Game 5 win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....