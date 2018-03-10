Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores game high 40 points
Durant finished with 40 points (12-21 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds, six assists, and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 125-108 loss to Portland.
With Steph Curry (ankle) on the sidelines, Durant was called upon to do most of the heavy lifting on the offensive end of the floor. He responded by putting up 40 points on just 21 field-goal attempts. Curry has already been ruled out for the next game, so Durant should be in line for another monster night against the defensively challenged Timberwolves.
