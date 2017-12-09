Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores season-high 36 points in Friday's win
Durant recorded 36 points (12-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, five blocks and one steal across 39 minutes during a 102-98 win over the Pistons on Friday.
Durant took control of the offense for the second consecutive game with Stephen Curry (ankle) sidelined, as he set a new season high with 36 points. The five blocks also marked his second-highest total of the season. Durant has set a new season high in scoring in each of the last two games, so owners can expect close to 30 points each game for as long as Curry is out.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Triple-doubles in victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Ejected again Monday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 24 points in 28 minutes•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Probable Sunday vs. Heat•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 25 points Friday•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...