Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores season-high 36 points in Friday's win

Durant recorded 36 points (12-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, five blocks and one steal across 39 minutes during a 102-98 win over the Pistons on Friday.

Durant took control of the offense for the second consecutive game with Stephen Curry (ankle) sidelined, as he set a new season high with 36 points. The five blocks also marked his second-highest total of the season. Durant has set a new season high in scoring in each of the last two games, so owners can expect close to 30 points each game for as long as Curry is out.