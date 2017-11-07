Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores team-high 21 in Monday's win
Durant scored 21 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT) while adding eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and a steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 97-80 win over the Heat.
Both teams were playing some tight perimeter defense in this one -- Golden State's 36.8 percent shooting from the floor was actually higher than Miami's on the night -- but Durant still got his at the free-throw line while supplying plenty of production in other categories. His scoring won't reach the heights it did in OKC given the stronger supporting cast around him, but Durant is still one of the most valuable fantasy assets in the NBA.
