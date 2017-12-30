Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores team-high 27 in Friday's loss

Durant scored 27 points (8-19 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding six assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes during Friday's 111-100 loss to the Hornets.

Stephen Curry's impending return from his ankle injury is about to cut down Durant's usage rate, but the 29-year-old superstar was already starting to slow down, scoring more than 30 points just once in the last six games while averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 boards, 3.8 assists, 2.7 blocks, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over that stretch. Those are still exceptional numbers, of course, but they look more like Durant's production from his first year in Golden State than his MVP-caliber output in OKC.