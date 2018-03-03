Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores team-high 28 points Friday

Durant scored 28 points (12-19 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-6 FT) to go with three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 114-109 win against Atlanta.

With his 28 points, Durant extended his streak of at least 20 points to six straight games. The forward has been pouring in buckets as of late, sinking 57.6 percent of his 18.5 shots per game during this stretch. On average, Durant is converting 10.6 field goals per game as well. As a result, he is averaging 25.6 points in addition to 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in his last six games. Along side Stephen Curry, Durant continues to be a dominant force in Golden State's offense as the Warriors make another playoff push.