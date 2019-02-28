Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scoring binge continues
Durant scored 29 points (9-21 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 loss to the Heat.
His missed free throw in the final minute proved costly when Dwyane Wade sank a three-pointer at the buzzer, but it was still another big scoring effort for Durant. He's now scored at least 20 points in 11 straight games, averaging 26.8 points, 5.6 boards, 5.1 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.4 blocks over that stretch.
