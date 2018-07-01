Warriors' Kevin Durant: Set to re-sign with Warriors

Durant and the Warriors agreed to terms on a two-year, $61.5 million contract Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.

As expected, Durant will be back with Golden State on what's essentially a one-year deal that enables him to become a free agent again next summer. While he missed 14 games due to injury, Durant had another Hall-of-Fame-caliber season in 2017-18, averaging 26.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 blocks while shooting 41.9 percent from three, the second-best mark of his career.