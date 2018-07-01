Warriors' Kevin Durant: Set to re-sign with Warriors
Durant and the Warriors agreed to terms on a two-year, $61.5 million contract Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.
As expected, Durant will be back with Golden State on what's essentially a one-year deal that enables him to become a free agent again next summer. While he missed 14 games due to injury, Durant had another Hall-of-Fame-caliber season in 2017-18, averaging 26.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 blocks while shooting 41.9 percent from three, the second-best mark of his career.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Triple-Doubles in Game Four victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Intends to re-sign with Warriors•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Lethal in Game 3 victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Sizzling shot in Game 2 win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Plays with poise in Thursday's Game One victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores game-high 34 points in Game Seven victory•
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...