Warriors' Kevin Durant: Shooting clinic in Wednesday's win

Durant finished with 28 points (12-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-103 win over the Grizzlies.

Durant's shot was scalding hot, plus he contributed in every category except blocks. With the Warriors still trying to secure the top seed in the Western Conference, it seems likely that Durant will be relied on plenty down the stretch of the regular season.