Warriors' Kevin Durant: Shooting clinic in Wednesday's win
Durant finished with 28 points (12-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-103 win over the Grizzlies.
Durant's shot was scalding hot, plus he contributed in every category except blocks. With the Warriors still trying to secure the top seed in the Western Conference, it seems likely that Durant will be relied on plenty down the stretch of the regular season.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Spearheads team in Curry's absence•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid effort after personal tragedy•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Takes backseat to Splash Brothers•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 24 points in Monday's loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will play Monday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Officially questionable for Monday•
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.