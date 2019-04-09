Warriors' Kevin Durant: Sitting out Tuesday
Durant will be held out of Tuesday's game against New Orleans due to rest purposes, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
As promised, head coach Steve Kerr will rest some of his key players in Golden State's second-to-last regular-season matchup, and Durant is one of those guys. He should be back for Wednesday's clash with Memphis.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Below-average outing in win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid in double-digit victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Ejected in Tuesday's easy win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Shooting clinic in Wednesday's win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Spearheads team in Curry's absence•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid effort after personal tragedy•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...