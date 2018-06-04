Warriors' Kevin Durant: Sizzling shot in Game 2 win

Durant supplied 26 points (10-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks across 38 minutes during Golden State's 122-103 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

After shooting just 8-for-22 in Thursday's Game 1, Durant could barely miss Sunday. The multi-time All-Star was effective on the defensive end as well, frequently making life difficult for LeBron James, who went 12:06 of game time without a made basket at one point. Durant now has a pair of 26-point efforts to open the series, and a near-perfect showing from the free-throw line (13-for-14) thus far has helped round out his lines quite nicely. He'll look to continue his stellar play when the Warriors attempt to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in Wednesday's Game 3.