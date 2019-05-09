Warriors' Kevin Durant: Slated to miss Game 6
Coach Steve Kerr ruled Durant out for the Warriors' Game 6 matchup Friday with the Rockets after the forward was diagnosed with a right calf strain following Wednesday's Game 5 victory, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic reports. "He's not going to play Game 6," Kerr said of Durant. "We can all pretend and just say he's doubtful. But he's not playing Game 6."
Durant initially looked like he may have suffered a significant Achilles injury when he landed awkwardly during a shot attempt in third quarter, resulting in his removal from the contest. Fortunately for the Warriors, the team's initial examinations revealed that he merely suffered a calf strain, which won't end his season but could put his availability at risk of the rest of the second round. Based on Kerr's comments, it's not expected that Durant will travel with the team to Houston, so the All-Star will presumably remain in Oakland to receive further treatment with the hope of returning for a potential Game 7. Durant is slated to undergo an MRI on Thursday, at which point a clearer timeline for his return may be established.
