Warriors' Kevin Durant: Sole bright spot in upset loss
Durant contributed 30 points (13-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes in the Warriors' 113-93 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.
Durant's stellar stat line was one of the few bright spots for the moribund Warriors, which sleepwalked through an upset home defeat. Durant's usage has naturally taken a hit with the return of Stephen Curry from a groin injury to begin the month, but the 30-year-old has still eclipsed the 20-point mark in five of six December contests and is now shooting an impressive 51.5 percent over that span.
