Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid all-around line in Game 5 win
Durant registered 24 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes during Golden State's 113-104 win over the Pelicans in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Durant was the perfect complement to Stephen Curry on the night, checking in right behind his star teammate in scoring, assists and rebounds. The All-Star forward has now scored 20 or more points in 17 straight postseason games, with his first five points Tuesday moving him past Chris Mullin and Harrison Barnes into 10th place on the franchise's all-time postseason scoring leaderboard. The 11-year veteran enjoyed a stellar series against the Pelicans, averaging 27.8 points (on 50.5 percent shooting), 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks across 36.2 minutes, and his usage has encouragingly remained elevated even as Stephen Curry has worked back up to his normal volume of minutes. Durant will look to once again play a pivotal part when the Warriors face off with the Rockets to kick off the conference finals in Monday's Game 1.
