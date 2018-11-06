Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid all-around performance in win
Durant supplied 22 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 32 minutes in the Warriors' 117-101 win over the Grizzlies on Monday.
Durant checked in second behind Klay Thompson in scoring on the night while posting his best shooting percentage (63.6) of the last five games. The multi-time All-Star has unsurprisingly hit the 20- point mark in all but one game this season, an accomplishment greatly facilitated by Durant's career-high 56.5 field-goal percentage and 92.5 percent success rate from the free-throw line.
