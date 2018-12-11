Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid as complementary option

Durant delivered 22 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 35 minutes in the Warriors' 116-108 win over the Timberwolves on Monday.

Durant's contributions were certainly solid across the board, but with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combining for 45 shot attempts between them, his usage saw a bit of a downturn. That's not entirely unexpected now that the Warriors starting five is back at full health with the exception of the center position, and the performance still represented a nice bounce-back for Durant after he'd shot just 3-for-14 on Friday against the Bucks in an outlier performance.