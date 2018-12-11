Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid as complementary option
Durant delivered 22 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 35 minutes in the Warriors' 116-108 win over the Timberwolves on Monday.
Durant's contributions were certainly solid across the board, but with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combining for 45 shot attempts between them, his usage saw a bit of a downturn. That's not entirely unexpected now that the Warriors starting five is back at full health with the exception of the center position, and the performance still represented a nice bounce-back for Durant after he'd shot just 3-for-14 on Friday against the Bucks in an outlier performance.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Struggles with shot in win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Just misses triple-double•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads Warriors to win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Posts game-high 28 against Pistons•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Clears 40 points in third straight•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Another explosive scoring haul•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...