Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid effort after personal tragedy
Durant delivered 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 28 minutes in the Warriors' 112-89 win over the Pacers on Thursday.
Durant contributed an efficient, well-balanced line in the wake of the shooting death of a childhood friend earlier in the day. The veteran played particularly inspired on the defensive end, posting only his second multi-block game of March. The 30-year-old also continued his red-hot shooting streak, one that's seen him drain at least 50.0 percent of his shots in five straight contests, a sample that now includes two tallies of 66.7 percent shooting. Durant's shot attempts usually fall somewhere under 20 when all five members of the starting five are healthy, but that volume has still helped lead to four tallies of more than 20 points, including one over 30, thus far this month.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Takes backseat to Splash Brothers•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 24 points in Monday's loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will play Monday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Officially questionable for Monday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Out vs. OKC•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable Saturday•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.