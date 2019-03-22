Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid effort after personal tragedy

Durant delivered 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 28 minutes in the Warriors' 112-89 win over the Pacers on Thursday.

Durant contributed an efficient, well-balanced line in the wake of the shooting death of a childhood friend earlier in the day. The veteran played particularly inspired on the defensive end, posting only his second multi-block game of March. The 30-year-old also continued his red-hot shooting streak, one that's seen him drain at least 50.0 percent of his shots in five straight contests, a sample that now includes two tallies of 66.7 percent shooting. Durant's shot attempts usually fall somewhere under 20 when all five members of the starting five are healthy, but that volume has still helped lead to four tallies of more than 20 points, including one over 30, thus far this month.