Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid in double-digit victory

Durant supplied 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and six rebounds across 29 minutes in the Warriors' 108-90 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

It was a rock-solid complementary line for Durant, who's efficient effort from the field was in sharp contrast to that of fellow stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (combined 6-for-25). Durant has been scalding hot from the field over the last six games, shooting 69.2 percent or better, including two tallies of over 80.0 percent, in five of those contests. Through the first two games of April, he's generated averages of 18.0 points, 7.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 block across 25.0 minutes.