Warriors' Kevin Durant: Spearheads comeback win in Curry's absence
Durant totaled 37 points (14-26 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks across 39 minutes in Thursday's 110-107 win over the Spurs.
With Stephen Curry exiting after just two minutes due to an ankle injury, it was Durant's show Thursday, and his efforts ended up being pivotal to the comeback win. The All-Star forward hit three consecutive jumpers late -- the last with 2:01 remaining -- to forge a 105-105 tie, part of a critical sequence that enabled the unlikely victory. Durant's pair of first-half blocks also established a new career high by pushing his season total to 108, and his double-double was his first since accomplishing a triple-double on Jan. 25 against the Timberwolves. With Curry already ruled out for Friday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Durant could be poised for another scoreboard-busting effort, especially considering he lit up Portland for a season-high 50 points in his last meeting with them on Feb. 14.
