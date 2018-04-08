Warriors' Kevin Durant: Spearheads offensive effort in defeat
Durant went for 41 points (16-26 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes in Saturday's 126-120 loss to the Pelicans.
Durant poured in 19 of his game-high point haul in a momentous third quarter, but he also had a key turnover that led to a key E'Twaun Moore pullup jumper with 23.5 seconds remaining. Nevertheless, it was a stellar bounce-back performance for the All-Star forward, who'd shot just 35.4 percent (17-for-48) over the previous two games. Durant still found his way to impressive scoring tallies in both of those contests through sheer volume and perfect free-throw shooting, and he's now averaging 32.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 block and 1.0 steal across four April games. However, with the Warriors unable to improve on their No. 2 seeding, he could see some down time during the final two games of the campaign.
