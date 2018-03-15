Warriors' Kevin Durant: Spearheads short-handed squad in win

Durant contributed 26 points (10-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 win over the Lakers.

Although he scuffled from long distance, Durant was excellent otherwise, taking on even more of a leadership role as essentially the last man standing on the Warriors' starting five. The perennial All-Star's usage actually wasn't that far out of the norm considering the trio of absences on the part of Stephen Curry (ankle), Klay Thompson (thumb) and Draymond Green (shoulder), as the makeshift starting backcourt of Quinn Cook and Nick Young pitched in by taking 24 attempts between them. Durant has now shot over 50.0 percent in three of the past four games, and his rough night from three-point range snapped a four-game streak where he'd tallied a 41.7 percent success rate or better from that distance. His already-spectacular value is even further elevated while any number of his fellow first-unit mates remain sidelined, and he's now averaging 31.5 points (on 49.6 percent shooting), 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 blocks across 36.5 minutes in six March contests, with his scoring serving as a season-high figure for any month thus far this season.