Warriors' Kevin Durant: Spearheads team in Curry's absence

Durant offered 25 points (9-25 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes in the Warriors' 126-91 loss to the Mavericks on Saturday.

Durant finished with a strong line overall and posted a team-high scoring total, but his blanking from distance was already his third of March. The 30-year-old wing had a rough night finding the net altogether, snapping a five-game stretch with at least 50.0 percent shooting. The good news for Durant and fantasy owners is that he won't have to wait long for a chance at redemption -- the Warriors tangle with the Pistons on Sunday night.