Warriors' Kevin Durant: Stellar complementary effort in Game 3 win
Durant poured in 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Golden State's 126-85 win over the Rockets in Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Sunday.
Fellow superstar Stephen Curry stole the show on the night by tallying a postseason-best 35 points, but Durant checked in second behind him among all scorers with another strong performance himself. The All-Star forward is enjoying a stellar playoff run, having scored no fewer than 22 points in any of the Warriors' first 13 postseason tilts and shooting 50.2 percent on an average of 21.2 attempts per game overall. He'll look to keep up his torrid pace when Golden State attempts to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in Tuesday's Game 4.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads all scorers in Game 2 loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads Warriors to crucial Game One victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid all-around line in Game 5 win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Erupts for 38 in Game 4 win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Unusually quiet in Game Three loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads team in scoring despite Curry's return•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....