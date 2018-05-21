Warriors' Kevin Durant: Stellar complementary effort in Game 3 win

Durant poured in 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Golden State's 126-85 win over the Rockets in Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Sunday.

Fellow superstar Stephen Curry stole the show on the night by tallying a postseason-best 35 points, but Durant checked in second behind him among all scorers with another strong performance himself. The All-Star forward is enjoying a stellar playoff run, having scored no fewer than 22 points in any of the Warriors' first 13 postseason tilts and shooting 50.2 percent on an average of 21.2 attempts per game overall. He'll look to keep up his torrid pace when Golden State attempts to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in Tuesday's Game 4.