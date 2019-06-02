Warriors' Kevin Durant: Still not cleared for practice

Durant (calf) is yet to be cleared for practice, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Durant remains out for Game 2, but the Warriors continue to hold out hope that he'll be able to return when the series moves back to Oakland. Coach Steve Kerr said it's still "feasible" that Durant could play in Wednesday's Game 3, though the Warriors will only practice once between games, so if Durant is cleared, he'd have limited time to prepare.