Warriors' Kevin Durant: Strong complementary effort Thursday
Durant managed 24 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two blocks across 38 minutes in Thursday's 134-127 win over the Clippers.
Durant took his turn playing second fiddle Thursday, as fellow superstar Stephen Curry exploded for 44 points. However, the 11-year forward's final line was impressive in its own right and represented his second consecutive strong offensive effort following an atypical two-game downturn shortly before the All-Star break. In addition to his usually strong scoring contributions and solid work on the glass, the 29-year-old has also been particularly effective as a facilitator of late, dishing out between six and eight assists in four of his last five contests.
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...