Warriors' Kevin Durant: Strong complementary effort Thursday

Durant managed 24 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two blocks across 38 minutes in Thursday's 134-127 win over the Clippers.

Durant took his turn playing second fiddle Thursday, as fellow superstar Stephen Curry exploded for 44 points. However, the 11-year forward's final line was impressive in its own right and represented his second consecutive strong offensive effort following an atypical two-game downturn shortly before the All-Star break. In addition to his usually strong scoring contributions and solid work on the glass, the 29-year-old has also been particularly effective as a facilitator of late, dishing out between six and eight assists in four of his last five contests.