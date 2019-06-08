Warriors' Kevin Durant: Struggles during practice
Durant (calf) struggled during the Warriors' practice before Game 4 and there is pessimism about a potential return for Game 5, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports. According to Windhorst, "His body's not ready. The trainers don't believe it, he doesn't believe it, he tried to do some stuff in practice yesterday, it didn't work."
The Warriors' backs are against the wall for Monday's Game 5 in Toronto, as Golden State is down 3-1. It seems Durant and the training staff is doing everything in their power to try to get the superstar back on the court, but his calf isn't responding as hoped. Durant still has the remainder of the weekend to recover, so there's a possibility things will improve. Still, we have yet to hear much, if any, positive news regarding his rehab.
