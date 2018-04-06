Warriors' Kevin Durant: Struggles with shot again Thursday
Durant recorded 27 points (8-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block across 33 minutes during a 126-106 loss to the Pacers on Thursday.
Durant struggled a bit with his shot again during Thursday's loss. Despite the shooting struggles, his 27 points still easily marked a team high. Durant has mainly struggled from beyond the arc, as he is now 4-of-19 from downtown over the last two games.
