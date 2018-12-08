Warriors' Kevin Durant: Struggles with shot in win

Durant provided 11 points (3-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Friday's 105-95 win over the Bucks.

Durant was held in check by Giannis Antetokoinmpo for most of the contest and the Greek Freak also won the battle on the offensive end. This was Durant's lowest scoring total of the season, and he also committed a season-high seven turnovers. This poor outing should be considered an aberration for the All-Star.