Warriors' Kevin Durant: Subdued production in blowout loss

Durant produced 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one block across 31 minutes in the Warriors' 134-111 loss to the Bucks on Thursday.

The Warriors appeared stuck in neutral compared to the Bucks for most of the night, and Durant's solid but unspectacular stat line was a fitting representation of such. The perennial All-Star didn't really step up his contributions in the wake of Stephen Curry's third-quarter exit from the game with an adductor muscle injury, leading to his second-lowest scoring total this season. This performance aside, Durant is likely in for a significant boost in scoring responsibility if Curry misses multiple games, something the former proved quite capable of handling last season during the latter's extended absences.