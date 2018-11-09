Warriors' Kevin Durant: Subdued production in blowout loss
Durant produced 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one block across 31 minutes in the Warriors' 134-111 loss to the Bucks on Thursday.
The Warriors appeared stuck in neutral compared to the Bucks for most of the night, and Durant's solid but unspectacular stat line was a fitting representation of such. The perennial All-Star didn't really step up his contributions in the wake of Stephen Curry's third-quarter exit from the game with an adductor muscle injury, leading to his second-lowest scoring total this season. This performance aside, Durant is likely in for a significant boost in scoring responsibility if Curry misses multiple games, something the former proved quite capable of handling last season during the latter's extended absences.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid all-around performance in win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles Friday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Plays 40 minutes Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Pours in 34 points in sixth win of season•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Takes back seat despite 30-point effort•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Efficient in comfortable win•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...