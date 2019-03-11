Warriors' Kevin Durant: Suffers ankle bruise
Durant won't return to Sunday night's game against Phoenix due to a right ankle contusion.
Durant went with the team trainer to the locker room shortly after suffering the injury, and it's evidently significant to hold him out for the remainder of the contest. He'll finish the night with 25 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals through 30 minutes.
