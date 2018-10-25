Warriors' Kevin Durant: Takes back seat despite 30-point effort

Durant generated 30 points (13-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in the Warriors' 144-122 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

On most other nights, Durant's line would have stood out as stellar. But, these are the Warriors we're talking about, one of the few teams where another member of the first unit can comfortably upstage such a performance. Such was the case Wednesday, as Stephen Curry exploded for a 51-point effort in which he matched Durant's scoring total in the first half alone. However, that's not to take credit from the All-Star forward, who shot a season-high 72.2 percent and appears headed for another prolific season if his averages of 27.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steal over his first five games are any indication.