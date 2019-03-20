Warriors' Kevin Durant: Takes backseat to Splash Brothers

Durant finished with 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), nine assists, two rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Durant finished with his lowest point total since Jan. 28 in Tuesday's win. He wasn't needed much, as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 64 points and 12 made three-pointers. Durant remains an elite option in season-long leagues, though his price in most daily formats is too high to provide any real value on most nights.