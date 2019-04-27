Warriors' Kevin Durant: Takes charge in series-clinching win

Durant compiled 50 points (15-26 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 14-15 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 42 minutes during the Warriors' 129-110 win over the Clippers in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday.

Durant single-handedly ensured that the Warriors wouldn't suffer a second consecutive upset, putting up a playoff career-high scoring total. The perennial All-Star scored 38 of his points in a spectacular first half, which set the tone for a blowout victory. Durant took his already impressive game to another level in the last two games of the series, averaging 47.5 points on 55.8 percent shooting. He'll look to carry over the hot hand into a semifinal-round series versus a Rockets team he averaged 25.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks against across four regular-season games this season.