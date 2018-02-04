Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high 31 points in loss

Durant generated 31 points (12-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two blocks across 42 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 loss to the Nuggets.

The All-Star forward didn't even attempt a shot in the first quarter, but he ended up spearheading the Warriors offense from that point forward and scored nine of his points in the final period. Durant now has consecutive 30-point efforts after having failed to hit the mark in the six previous contests. The difference has been his blistering shot, as he's drained 72.7 percent of his 33 attempts over his last pair of games, a stretch that includes a 66.6 percent success rate from behind the arc.