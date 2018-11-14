Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high scoring figure amid controversy

Durant registered 29 points (9-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-11 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in the Warriors' 110-103 win over the Hawks on Tuesday.

One night after a much-publicized dust-up with teammate Draymond Green and a grueling overtime loss to the Clippers, Durant's shot wasn't at its sharpest. However, the multi-time All-Star managed to generate another impressive final line with a perfect showing from the free-throw line, leading to his third straight game with more than 25 points. Differences with Green aside, Durant's fantasy prospects naturally remain as bright as ever, and they even tick up a notch higher as long as Stephen Curry (groin) remains out of action.