Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high scoring tally in loss

Durant furnished 29 points (11-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 38 minutes in the Warriors' 118-112 loss to the Rockets on Saturday.

Despite the disappointing team outcome, Durant excelled during the loss, putting together his sixth straight performance of 28 points or more. Durant's shot has been locked in at a season-best level during February, as he's racked up a 61.0 percent success rate while averaging 27.6 points during the month. The pinpoint accuracy has allowed him to thrive despite averaging his fewest shot attempts per game (17.0) of any month thus far this season, further confirming his already-cemented status as an elite asset across all formats.