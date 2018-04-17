Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high scoring total in Game 2 win
Durant produced 32 points (10-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block across 39 minutes during Golden State's 116-101 win over the Spurs in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Durant's shooting night got off to an inauspicious start when he missed his first five three-point tries, but he made up for it with a stellar showing from in front of the arc throughout the contest. The 11-year veteran once again spearheaded the Warriors' offensive efforts without Stephen Curry (knee) in the lineup, drawing even with Klay Thompson for the team lead in minutes and pushing his success rate from the field over the first two games of the series to a sparkling 52.8 percent. Already averaging 28.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in the first pair of games against San Antonio, Durant will look to keep his torrid pace going in Thursday's Game 3.
