Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high scoring total in Game 5 loss
Durant provided 29 points (8-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds and one block across 40 minutes during Golden State's 98-94 loss to the Rockets in Game 5 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Thursday.
Durant's shot was less than sharp for the second consecutive contest, but a perfect showing from the free-throw line still helped him to a team-high scoring total. The perennial All-Star has scored at least 25 points in each of the five games against the Rockets, a streak he'll look to continue in Saturday's do-or-die Game 6.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles in Game 4 defeat•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Stellar complementary effort in Game 3 win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads all scorers in Game 2 loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads Warriors to crucial Game One victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid all-around line in Game 5 win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Erupts for 38 in Game 4 win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....