Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high scoring total in Game 5 loss

Durant provided 29 points (8-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds and one block across 40 minutes during Golden State's 98-94 loss to the Rockets in Game 5 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Thursday.

Durant's shot was less than sharp for the second consecutive contest, but a perfect showing from the free-throw line still helped him to a team-high scoring total. The perennial All-Star has scored at least 25 points in each of the five games against the Rockets, a streak he'll look to continue in Saturday's do-or-die Game 6.