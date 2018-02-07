Play

Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high scoring total in Tuesday's defeat

Durant produced 33 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 14-15 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 125-105 loss to the Thunder.

Durant was the one marquee Warriors player to step up in the blowout defeat, generating his third straight 30-point effort to open February. The All-Star forward has gotten it done with some jaw-dropping accuracy from the field, as he's now shot 68.1 percent on 47 shot attempts over the first three games of the new month. A season-high 15 visits to the charity stripe -- 14 of which Durant successfully parlayed into points -- helped prop up his final line Tuesday, and he's now sporting 32.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 blocks across 36.3 minutes over the last three contests.

