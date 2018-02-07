Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high scoring total in Tuesday's defeat
Durant produced 33 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 14-15 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 125-105 loss to the Thunder.
Durant was the one marquee Warriors player to step up in the blowout defeat, generating his third straight 30-point effort to open February. The All-Star forward has gotten it done with some jaw-dropping accuracy from the field, as he's now shot 68.1 percent on 47 shot attempts over the first three games of the new month. A season-high 15 visits to the charity stripe -- 14 of which Durant successfully parlayed into points -- helped prop up his final line Tuesday, and he's now sporting 32.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 blocks across 36.3 minutes over the last three contests.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high 31 points in loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads team in scoring with 33 points in win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Comes up empty from distance Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Drops 20-9 in win over Boston•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will play vs. Celtics•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Listed as probable vs. Boston•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...