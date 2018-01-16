Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high scoring total in victory
Durant posted 32 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's 118-108 win over the Cavaliers.
Durant and the Warriors got the better of the Cavaliers once again, extending their road winning streak to 13 in the process. The perennial All-Star generated half of his point total in a stellar third quarter on his way to his fourth consecutive game with at least 55.6 percent shooting. Durant has been particularly sharp from three-point range during that stretch, draining 62.5 percent of his 25 attempts from distance. Factoring in Monday's production, Durant is averaging 29.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals across 35.4 minutes in the five January contests he's participated in.
