Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high scoring total in win
Durant supplied 23 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two blocks across 33 minutes in the Warriors' 110-93 win over the Grizzlies on Monday.
It was a comfortable win for the Warriors, one that allowed them to trim a minute or two off the regular workload of their top stars. Durant was naturally one such example, although he still put together a solid line on the strength of sharp work from both the field and the charity stripe. The perennial All-Star has four straight efforts of over 20 points following an 11-point clunker versus the Bucks on Dec. 7, and his shooting percentage over eight December contests sits at an impressive 50 percent.
