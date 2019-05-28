Warriors' Kevin Durant: To be evaluated Wednesday

Durant (calf) is set to be re-evaluated Wednesday, the Mercury News reports.

Durant has already been ruled out of Thursday's Game 1, but the Warriors are still holding out some hope that the two-time Finals MVP could be back for Game 2 on Sunday. Thus far, Durant has been limited to off-court rehab and weight training, but if all goes well Wednesday, he could be cleared to progress to on-court work. Even if that's the case, a return Sunday is probably on the optimistic side, though Durant will make the trip to Toronto with the team.

